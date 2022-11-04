In UK, Ex-Police Officer Joins OnlyFans After Leaving Service; Know Full Story

A former UK policewoman, who left the force after experiencing bullying and harassment, has started an OnlyFans page. After leaving Lincolnshire Police, Leanne Carr, 37, amassed a large Instagram following with a steady stream of glitzy trip photos, bikini poses, and workout videos. After 14 years of serving as a constable, sergeant, and inspector, Leanne left the service in 2018 after bullying, harassment, and victimisation.

Leanne has made a firm decision to hitch the premium subscription website OnlyFans to capitalise on her social media profile, which incorporates 124,000 Instagram followers. She opened her Facebook account and captioned the subsequent picture, “As it’s Halloween party I wanted my first post to be a treat. So I’m excited to have this page up and running and for your support… more treats incoming."

Followers can ensure they never miss a thing shared by the criminology and forensic science graduate by subscribing for fewer than £11 every month. Leanne has made an Amazon Bucket list that has a Spider-Man outfit and cutting-edge technology like an iPhone, as is usually the case with adult stars and influencers who share videos on OnlyFans.

Leanne Carr was accused of taking a worldwide vacation while on leave in 2018, which ignited controversy. She refuted claims made by her former coworkers that she posted images from far-flung places while far away from work due to a stress-related sickness.

Leanne posted her decision to go away from the force on an Instagram post in 2020. She wrote “Since when did it become acceptable to gauge someone based on the way they look? No one deserves to be treated differently or less favourable, no matter their occupation or title within a particular job.’’

Carr wrote that she liked similar things as everyone else, travel (during her own leave not whilst off sick as previous trolling alleged), determine and look after her body, and stream games and workouts on Twitch. She asked her followers, is there anything wrong with that? She signed off because the officer wanted to close the door of the negativity she endured from her colleagues.

