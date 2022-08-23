In UK, Neglected Dog, on the Brink of Death, Eats her Tail

Pets are often loved and treated as a member of the family and some people would swear their lives on their furry friends. However, on the other side of the spectrum, some people believe keeping pets is just a cool trend and do not care for them. A dog that had been neglected for quite some time was so starved that she attempted to eat her tail in Cheshire, England. Poppy, a two-year-old hybrid between a lurcher and a whippet, was so frail when the RSPCA saved her that it was believed she wouldn’t make it through the night, according to a report by Stafford Live.

After receiving months of love and care at Alsager Animals in Need in South Cheshire, those who look after her now claim that “the light is finally back in her eyes." Poppy was so underweight and covered with sores when she was found that the veterinarian who examined her speculated that a wound on the tip of her tail may have resulted from her eating it out of intense hunger. After confessing to abusing her dog, the owner was charged by the RSPCA and given a three-year animal ownership restriction.

Assistant animal coordinator Lisa Williams told Stafford Live that the veterinarian who treated Poppy had given her a body score of one out of nine. “She had twisted and bowed legs, and we placed her under a heat lamp to keep her warm because it was so chilly and she had so little body fat," she said. Describing Poppy as a brave girl, she said that Poppy had overcome several health problems since then, including a perforated eardrum, a phantom pregnancy, a big abscess on her spine, two partial tail amputations, two ear hematomas, the removal of cysts from her teats, and ongoing skin problems.

However, today Poppy is all recovered and full of life and is looking for a new home and anyone wanting to adopt her needs to contact the Alsager Animals in Need website. Whoever adopts Poppy will receive ongoing training and support, and the charity will also pay for all of her veterinary expenses for the remainder of her life.

