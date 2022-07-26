In UK, 2 Miniature Single Malt Bottles Auctioned For Rs 13 Lakh

During the parties, people like to show off their grand bars and alcohol collection. Each type of alcoholic beverage is available at varying prices, and it is said that the older the alcohol, the more expensive it gets. But what baffles us is that two miniature single malt bottles have been auctioned in lakhs.

According to Mirror’s reports, in the United Kingdom, in the Islay Whiskey Auction, two single malt bottles were auctioned for more than Rs 6 lakh each. The amount of the two whiskeys can buy you a decent car. One of these miniatures is from James MacArthur’s Malt Mill, which has been preserved since 1990 but was distilled in 1959. The bottle has been sold out for over Rs 6 lakh.

Along with James MacArthur’s, the second whiskey is from Springbank which was preserved in 1919. The alcohol was bottled in 1969 at Springbank Distillery in Campbelltown. The bottle was sold in the higher range than James’ and auctioned for more than seven lakh rupees.

There are only four bottles of MacArthur’s whiskey in the world, which were made at the Malt Distillery Mill on Isle Island in Scotland. The malt mill was closed in 1962. The bottles were distilled only three years before the mill was shut down. The total cost of these two small bottles is around 13 lakhs.

The person who bought the bottles in the auction didn’t reveal his name and stated that he would not taste the drinks for at least a few years. He further stated that the reason he won’t drink is to proudly show the valuable whiskey. The man also said it was a matter of pride for him to buy such an expensive whiskey.

The director of the Whiskey auction, Isabel Graham, also said that the small bottles are usually presented to people as gifts or memorabilia.

You might be thinking that this is the most expensive gift to someone, but you should know that the Swedish Diva Vodka costs Over Rs 7 crore. It is served in a bottle studded with crystals, platinum and gold.

Last year a 72-year-old Whiskey bottle was auctioned for over Rs 40 lakh.

There is a bottle of champagne, named Gout de Diamants, served with studded diamonds and gold. The total value of the bottle is over Rs 17 crore.

