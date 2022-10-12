In UP, It's Raining Silver Coins At the Demolition Site of Old House

We all have seen several movies in which the treasure is buried in the ground. To get this, people start digging the house day and night. We have also seen something similar in Ajay Devgn’s Raid in which coins start raining as soon as the roof of the house is broken. Recently, a similar case came to light from Uttar Pradesh and it has left everyone surprised.

The incident occurred in the Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh, where as soon as the wall of an old house was broken, it started raining silver coins. The demolition had to be stopped as people present there started scavenging the coins.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

This matter came to light when the Municipal Corporation was busy demolishing the old house. As soon as the bulldozer showed its power, silver coins started raining from the wall.

By the time people could understand something, a crowd of people gathered to loot the silver coins. Therefore, in a hurry, the bulldozer had to be stopped immediately. For the time being, the Municipal Corporation has stopped the demolition work. No one had imagined that such an old house would turn out to be a mine of silver coins.

The house was in such a bad condition that there was a fear among the locals that it might fall soon. So the Municipal Corporation decided to demolish the house.

At present, the administration has kept the silver coins safe with them. Each coin is 10 grams, with a market price of around Rs 1000. More than 160 silver coins have been collected and the rest of the house is yet to collapse.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here