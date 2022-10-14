Home » News » Buzz » In Vegas, This Charter Airline Takes You and Your Partner on Romantic Private Jet Date

Love Cloud flies couples in a two-engine Cessna with a twin mattress, several pillows, and many other amenities.

It allows passengers to join the Mile High Club Flight, which remains the business’s most popular offering.
For $995, roughly Rs 81,920, Love Cloud Vegas, a Las Vegas-based airline charter business, will fly you and your partner in a private jet for 45-minute above Sin City. The company, started by Andy Johnson, a pilot and the founder of Love Cloud, flies couples in a two-engine Cessna with a twin mattress, several pillows, and many other amenities like mood lighting and a sound system to play your go-to music.

Not just that, pay another Rs. 16,468 and get married on board. To experience a one-course romantic meal on the flight, one could pay another $100 (Rs 8,234.90) and $1,595 (1,31,365.08 Indian Rupee) for three courses.

Moreover, along with payment of an extra $300 (24,702.16 Indian Rupee) with any package, one can get a bottle of champagne and ride to the tarmac in a limousine.

It allows passengers to join the Mile High Club Flight, which remains the business’s most popular offering. It is a commemorative membership card signed by the pilot.

To provide complete privacy to the couple while on board, the pilot wears noise-cancellation headphones and doesn’t leave the cockpit. To make it more soundproof, the 40-year-old has installed a special soundproofing curtain sewn by his mother between the cockpit and cabin. The plane and bedding are deep cleaned after each flight.

Johnson, in an interview with New York Times, speaking about his business described it as a “relationship saver". He does not fly planes himself, despite having worked as a commercial pilot for Mesa Airlines. According to records, Johnson’s pilot’s license was temporarily suspended in 2009 by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and was revoked in 2011 for flying during his suspension. So, now he hires professional pilots while he concentrates on marketing and sales.

