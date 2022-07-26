In Viral Picture, Indigo MD Rahul Bhatia Relishes Tea And Parle-G Biscuit

Haven’t we all, at least when we were students, had tea and a Parle G biscuit? The tea-Parle G combination gave us quick relief from hunger and we kept going. With time, we left the combo behind. However, a recent picture of a man having tea and a Parle G biscuit on a flight is going viral. The man in the picture is none other than Rahul Bhatia, the managing Director of Indigo Airlines.

Apart from having tea and biscuits, Rahul was travelling in an economy class.

The image was shared by a Twitter user, who is an editor with a news organisation. The username YP Rajesh, further wrote that he was behaving like a common man. When he was asked to keep his laptop aside on the table, he kept it like any passenger. Moreover, he carefully listened to the instructions of the air hostess. Rajesh wrote, “This shows you don’t have to be Richard Branson or V Mallya to build a successful airline with 57% market share."

When the picture made its way to Twitter, it shocked many who couldn’t believe that Rahul could lead such a simple life. Many netizens commented. “Like seriously, they do travel in economy class?" said a Twitter user, while another wrote, “I am too fond of this combination of Parle-g and tea. It tastes good. Nice taste buds Mr Bhatia.’’

A user, though, wrote “Parle- G has maintained the trust of its customers even during the time of inflation.’’

However, a majority of people who saw the picture saluted the simplicity and down-to-earth nature of Rahul Bhatia. Even at this stage, being a co-founder of Indigo airlines and a billionaire, he is still having Rs.5 Parle-g biscuit.

The tweet was liked by 15,000 people.

