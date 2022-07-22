In Viral Video, Dog Stops Human From Touching a Child; Internet has a Take

Children and pets bonding is a treat to watch. Such videos win hearts on social media. A similar video went viral on Twitter Laughs 4 All. In this video, a dog was discouraged from touching a child by her mother. The dog followed these instructions but in an interesting turn of events also stopped the mother from touching the child.

The mother made umpteen attempts to touch her child but was stopped every time by the dog. The 6-second video has no audio but feels interesting due to the dog’s alert reactions.

Users applauded the dog but also thought about why he was stopping the mother from touching the child. According to this user, dogs tend to protect children from questionable people. These reactions by dogs raise doubt about the owner’s credibility.

Another user agreed with these observations and wrote that there are only two possibilities. The first is that the person trying to touch the dog is not his owner or parent. The second possibility is that the dog just needs some appreciation.

A third person wrote that if the dog was trying to protect the child, it only meant that more practice was required to become a parent.

Despite the questions raised over the video, the dog’s reaction is too good to miss. A user wrote that nothing is better on this planet than dogs.

One user didn’t find anything adorable in the dog’s possessiveness. He wrote that this behaviour is not expected from the dog. According to this follower, these reactions will seem funny only in starting, adding that it damages the relationship between humans and dogs.

These claims were supported by a follower in his tweet. He said that if dogs are doing these acts, it is time for strict action.

This video was shared on July 20 and has garnered 1.4 million views.

