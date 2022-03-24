In Viral Video, Small Group of Buffaloes Leaves a Younger One at Tiger's Mercy

Animal videos generally appeal to people because of their cuteness and their free-spiritedness. Many videos reiterate that animals have a heart too and have virtues like kindness and benevolence in them. Clips often go viral where animals have been seen protecting or saving each other or uniting against a common foe. However, a recent video that has surfaced has shown that just like humans have both virtues and vice, animals have vice as well. The video shows a buffalo betraying a young one of its kind to a ferocious tiger.

The video, which was shared by actor Randeep Hooda on his social media handle, has become an example of being “back-stabbed" by one of your own. The video shows a tiger getting hold of a young buffalo by the neck even as there is a herd of buffalos around. However, instead of helping the young one, we see two of the other buffalos pushing the young one towards the tiger even as it tries its hard to escape the clutches of the tiger.

Advertisement

The shocking deceit was probably carried out so that the other buffalos could escape the tiger and the younger one was simply sacrificed by them to save their own lives. Aptly captioned, “It’s a jungle out there", by Randeep Hooda, the video shows us how ruthless the jungle can be and how it is indeed the fittest who survive there.

The tweet received several comments from netizens who were left shocked and saddened by the betrayal. Many compared it to how humans backstab their loved ones in similar ways for their benefit.

Advertisement

There have been instances in the past where herds of buffalos have shown unity by fighting off predatory animals together but this video surely leaves one heartbroken.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.