Increased Human Traffic a Threat to Narwhals Living Peacefully in the Arctic

With advancements in science and technology, humans have penetrated into previously inaccessible areas, both on land and sea. But although it seems like an achievement to us, it can prove harmful to the ecosystem. Global warming has caused blocks of sea ice on vast stretches of the Arctic Ocean to melt. And, now, Narwhals and other marine animals, who have lived in the Arctic undisturbed till now, are also facing a threat. Existing far from civilization and modernity for millennia, the medium-sized toothed whales are now encountering mine blasts, seismic surveys, cruise ships and port projects. Noises emanating from these human activities are causing huge stress and disturbance to the narwhal, a shy tusked whale that has inhabited the dark waters of the Arctic for thousands of years.

Research undertaken by the University of Copenhagen and the Greenland Institute of Natural Resources (Pinngortitaleriffik) proved that noise from human activities, from even 20 kilometers away, made the narwhals display signs of fear and stress. Difficult to study because of their inaccessible habitat, the research team had managed to tag a group of these whales in the Scoresby Sound fjord system of East Greenland. They then used a ship’s running engine and a seismic air gun used for oil exploration to bombard the narwhals with noise and observe their reaction.

Marine biologist Outi Tervo who was part of the study said that the whales stopped emitting the clicking sound that they made and hovered close to the shore, a behaviour that was close to their reaction when they were intimidated by killer whales. “This behaviour means that they have no chance of finding food for as long as the noise persists," he said.

Because the Arctic is dark for almost half of the year, Narwhals are dependent on echolocation, like bats, to make up for their lack of visibility. This makes them extremely sensitive to sound.

Professor Susanne Ditlevsen of the University of Copenhagen’s Department of Mathematical Sciences said that according to data retrieved, narwhals stopped making the clicking sounds on reacting to noises from 20-30 kilometres away, with one instance documented from 40 kilometres away. The narwhals are so sensitive to sound that they can detect the noise emitted by a ship even when it is lower than the background noise of the ocean and is not audible enough to humans even with advanced equipment, she said.

