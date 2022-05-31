Incredible Artist Makes Lady Gaga's Face With Just Dice, Internet Is Amazed

People often share videos of their creativity on social media, and they often go viral because of the uniqueness of their talent. One such video is making rounds on Instagram these days. In the video, an artist is seen putting his amazing skills on display to craft a picture. What’s extraordinary and unique about the video is that the artist did not use paintbrushes or pencils to make it but dice.

The video was recently shared on the Instagram page named Arts Promote, in which a person is seen making something with dice. The best part is that he makes it look so easy. He just arranges the dice. If you look carefully, the picture looks like the famous singer Lady Gaga. Videos related to art and painting are quite popular on social media, but a painting like this one is a rarity.

In the video, the artist first dumps innumerable dice on a board. He then starts arranging them one after another. He goes from bottom to top and as soon as he finishes, the picture is complete. What’s catchy about the video is that, since the artist starts from the bottom, you don’t know what he’s making until the very end.

That mystery keeps us glued to the video. As soon as the artist finishes, he slowly zooms out to reveal the whole face. Turns out, the face he made was of the famous singer Lady Gaga.

This video has got more than 40 lakh views and people have praised the artist a lot. It also has more than 1.6 lakh likes and 999 comments. People in the comments section are full of appreciation for the artist. While a lot of them have shown their love for the artist through emojis, some have managed to put it into words. A user wrote – “This is incredible! How on earth?!". Another user wrote – “How? How did he do that, that too from bottom to top??" The comments were proof that the art was mind-blowing and deserved the kind of love it got.

