'Incredible India?' 27 Passengers Stuffed in One Auto-rickshaw Stumps UP Cops

Police in Uttar Pradesh were in for a shock after they stopped an auto overloaded with people- not 10 or even 20, but a total of 27 passengers, including both adults and children. The auto was spotted near the Bindki Kotwali area of Fatehpur. Cops checked the speed gun and chased down the over-speeding auto. When the police began de-boarding the passengers, they were stunned to see 27 people. All of them were cramped together, including the driver. A video of the incident has gone viral. Have a look:

Advertisement

Since being uploaded, the video has managed to garner over 8.5K views. “Attempt successful in Guiness Book of World records," mocked a YouTube user. Another person wrote, “Ye India hai bhaiya yaha impossible ko bhi possible bana dete hai." As per several reports, the auto has now been seized.

The video has also been shared by layer Ashwini Upadhyay and garnered tons of comments. “Auto ko bus declear kardo.

Aur driver se space management ke bare main sikhna padega," commented a Twitter user. Here are a few reactions:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Strange things can happen aboard public transport in India. Bengaluru-based passenger shared the conversation he had with his auto driver on his way to office. The auto driver informed the passenger that he had to get CNG refilled on the way. After getting stuck in traffic, the passenger told the driver to speed up. This is when the auto driver asked him, “Login kabka hai?." Taking to Twitter, the man shared his experience through an image of the auto. “As soon as I board my morning auto to work, riding partner tells me we’ll have to stop for CNG on the way. I was fine with it, so we started the ride. After the mad traffic on the way, I asked him to drive straight to the drop location because I was late," he wrote. “Today’s @peakbengaluru update," he captioned the image.

Since being shared, the image has garnered tons of reactions. “Thank God I don’t have to bear this kinda crap anymore. Happy to be free from the rat race. Now all I do is think what should I do and where should I travel," wrote a person. Another wrote, “Why you people are taking it so exited about this word Even auto drivers has more knowledge of using these words than IT people Note - There work may be physically different, but they are earning 2 times more that IT employees."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.