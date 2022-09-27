'Incredible': Video Shows Thunderstorm And Lightning Strikes Over The Grand Canyon in US

A spectacular video of a rainstorm traversing the Grand Canyon in the United States is going viral across social media. The Grand Canyon National Park shared a 1 minute, 27 seconds video of the storm on Facebook. It was taken close to Yavapai Point, which has some of the best views of the south rim of the Grand Canyon.

“One of the best times of the year to watch sunset at Grand Canyon is during the summer monsoon. Thunderstorms sweep over the Canyon in the afternoon, dispensing heavy rain and violent lighting. If we are lucky, they depart just before sunset, the lingering clouds and distant lightning making for one of the most spectacular light displays on Earth. This lightning storm was at least 40 miles away, making it safe to film on the rim. Spend a Minute Out In It under purple and gold skies near Yavapai Point," the post’s caption read.

In the video, streaks of lightning can be seen over the terrain. Further, thunder can be heard rumbling in the entire video. A stunning sunset can be seen at one point as the dense clouds begin to dissipate justifying the hype about the Grand Canyon.

According to Newsweek, every year, approximately 25,000 lightning strikes occur in Grand Canyon National Park. The video was posted on Monday and has since received close to 5,000 views and many comments and likes.

One of the social media users commented, “Nature at her most incredible," while another added, “Seeing the Grand Canyon should be on EVERYBODY’s bucket list. And if possible hike down to the bottom. This video is spectacular!"

“Awesome!! Beautiful God creation! Wish I was there!" a third Facebook user’s wrote. “This is why I love the west. So many vistas to see." said another.

