IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022: Twitter Flooded With Memes After India Defeats Pakistan

Last night, India won the match against Pakistan with 5 wickets to spare as they successfully chased down the target of 148 runs set by Pakistan. The Men in Blue marched on to bag victory riding on contributions from Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya, who scored 35, 35 and 33 respectively to wrap the game up with a couple of deliveries to spare. India picked up all 10 Pakistani wickets on offer as they restricted Babar Azam’s side for 147, India were off to a shaky start as KL Rahul went back to the pavilion without having scored any runs. While the entire country celebrated team India victory, there were people who took to Twitter and used this opportunity to curate memes.

Hilarious images and videos, depicting last night’s match are going viral on the social media platform. Besides the memes, many people took to Twitter to congratulate team India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, VVS Laxman, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and others. Here are a few memes:

Not just Indian Twitter but Pakistan Twitter is also flooded with memes. Remember when Pakistan lost to India in the 2019 World Cup and their fans gave us an evergreen meme in “Ekdum se waqt badal gaye, jazbaat badal gaye" or the “disappointed fan," who is still our best companion in expressing our feelings whenever things go south? To say that the fans from both nations had an absolute meltdown on the microblogging site Twitter during the clash is an understatement.

But the live commentary done by the Pakistani fans through the course of the much-awaited match, as rightly pointed out by @notmanoj in an Instagram post, is a genre of its own.

Hardik Pandya was awarded Player of the Match for his all-rounded show. Pandya stayed unbeaten for 33 while he registered 3/25 figures with the ball.

