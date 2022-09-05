IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022: Urvashi Rautela Jokes Go Flying After Rishabh Pant's Poor Show

Pakistan beat India by five wickets at the Asia Cup 2022 match in the Super 4 stage yesterday, pushed along by Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz’s stellar show. The Pakistan duo shared a crucial 73-run stand in the tricky 182-run chase as the Indian bowlers struggled on a flat Dubai track. India’s Rishabh Pant managed to score 14 off 12 balls before throwing his wicket away to a reverse sweep. Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela, who had attended the August 28 match, was present in the stands. The cricketer and the actress have been in an apparent online tussle.

Needless to say, the Urvashi Rautela jokes returned with a vengeance after Pant’s poor show. The situation wasn’t helped by the fact that a video went viral, where Rohit Sharma could be seen asking Pant the reason for his poor shot selection.

The Urvashi Rautela-Rishabh Pant tiff began when the actress recently took direct shots at Rishabh Pant, calling him “Chotu Bhaiya" in a now-deleted Instagram post. “Chotu bhaiyaa should play bat ball ot…main koyi munni nahi hoon badnaam hone (I am no naive girl to be defamed) with young kiddo darling tere liye #RAKSHABANDHAN mubarak ho." She also added hashtags - RP CHOTU BHAIYYA (young brother) Cougar Hunter and Don’t take advantage of a silent girl," she wrote on her Insta page.

Rautela’s “chotu bhaiya" post, which she later deleted, wasn’t out of thin air. Rishabh Pant had responded to the actress’s interview where she claimed that ‘RP’ waited all night to meet her during one of her shoots in Delhi. He implied that she had been “lying" about it.

