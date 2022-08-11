Independence Day 2022: 101-Year-Old Kamalamma From Tirupati Recounts India's Freedom Struggle

Centenarian Kamalamma, a native of Korlakunta in Tirupati of Andhra Pradesh who celebrated her 101st birthday on August 7 with her family members, has been proud of having taken part in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a year-long-celebration marking the 75th Year of Independence of India. When News18 contacted her, she shared the very moments of the freedom movement and celebrations in her native place when India got independence.

Kamalamma was born on August 7, 1922, to Munswamy and Subbamma in the temple town. Her stint with education ended at primary level where she completed fifth class. She was married to Gopanna who was working as head constable, when she was a 14-year-old. The couple were blessed with a son and a daughter. Both the children passed SSLC and their son passed away when he was working as a bus conductor.

The lifestyle and food habits of Kamalamma made her strong and she has been doing with her routine without anyone’s help. Laced with patience and discipline, she has become a role model to all ages when it comes to leading a long life with good health. Her down to earth attitude and lending a helping hand to the needy has garnered love and affection from her family members as well as people around her. Her family members recently celebrated her completion of 100 years of age in a grand manner. She blessed all of them wholeheartedly.

Recollecting the days of freedom struggle at a time when the entire nation has been celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, she said that because she was a girl child, her parents did not allow her to participate in the struggle according to the customs and traditions of those days. She said that a festive like atmosphere was created in every nook and corner of the county when India attained independence. With a smile on her face, she said that they unfurled the national flag on that memorable day.

