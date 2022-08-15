Independence Day 2022: Anand Mahindra Shares Photo of Elderly Couple Hoisting Tricolour

As India celebrates its 75th Independence day today, business tycoon Anand Mahindra took to his official Twitter handle and an extremely heartwarming image. It shows an elderly couple struggling hard to hoist the national flag. As a part of PM Narendra Modi’s “Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign, the tricolor is being hoisted at every home. The couple, in the picture, can be seen raising the flag.

“If you ever were wondering why such a fuss over Independence Day, just ask these two people. They will explain it better than any lecture can. Jai Hind," read the caption of the image. Have a look for yourself:

Since uploaded, the image has gone viral and managed to gather over 100K likes. “For a minute I got ashamed myself thinking myself more patriotic than others, after seeing this picture. Oooooo my maa Salute to you and your husband," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “This is why such campaigns like Har Ghar Tiranga is something I appreciate. It gives us moments like these and houses around me having tricolor."

Meanwhile, PM Modi said that India’s Independence Day celebration is not just restricted to the country but is being witnessed all across the globe. PM Modi recalled the role of great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar, Veer Savarkar and others in India’s freedom struggle and also raised women power that contributed immensely in country’s struggle for independence.

“The citizens are thankful to Bapu, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Veer Savarkar who gave their lives on the path of duty," said PM Modi at Red Fort.

Setting a 25-year goal, PM Modi declared ‘paanch pran‘ or five pledges that include an an aim for a developed India, removal of any trace of colonial mindset, taking pride in our roots, unity, and sense of duty among the citizens.

