Independence Day 2022: Indian Army to Kids' March, 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Videos Flood Internet

As India celebrates its 76th Independence Day, photos and videos of the Indian flag being unfurled at various places as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign have been flooding social media platforms. The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign was on Saturday flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He hailed the ‘power of the tricolor’ and said, “We saw this in Ukraine some time ago. The tiranga became a protective shield not only for Indians but also for people of other countries in escaping to safer regions."

Here are some of the viral photos and videos from the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

As part of the campaign that has taken the country by storm, you can upload a selfie with the flag on the Har Ghar Tiranga website, pin a flag virtually, change your display picture on social media to the tricolor and even download a personal Tiranga certificate for participation. The campaign also has an official anthem that features prominent personalities across fields like sports and entertainment. The anthem is dubbed the biggest patriotic song of the year, according to the Information and the Broadcast Ministry, the song can be played while you hoist the national flag at your home.

