Independence Day 2022: Indian Tricolour Unfurled 30km Above Earth, Watch Incredible Video

Space Kidz India, an organization that is known for promoting space science to children has hoisted the Indian tricolor about 30 kilometers above the planet earth. The campaign was part of the Har Ghar Tiranga, which was launched to celebrate the 75 years of India’s independence, Business Today reported.

The flag was sent to an altitude of 1,06,000 feet above the earth on a balloon that unfurled it. “The unfurling of flag above the earth is to mark the respect and tribute to all the freedom fighters and pride to the people who are struggling hard to make India proud everyday," the firm was quoted as saying by India.com.

Here is the incredible video:

Space Kidz India recently launched a satellite into Low Earth Orbit. Meanwhile, messages have been pouring from space to mark the 75th Independence day, astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, who is living and working on the ISS, in a video expressed that “it is a pleasure to congratulate India on 75th Independence and that for decades international agencies have work together with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on many space and science mission."

Here is the Tweet:

Also, Indian-American astronaut Raja Chari congratulated India and said that “Nasa and ISRO have a long history of cooperation, going back to early days of space age when Nasa worked with ISRO on sounding rockets in India. The cooperation continues today as we work on joint space and Earth science missions."

