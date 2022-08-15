Independence Day: Pakistani Rabab Artiste Plays Jana Gana Mana in Gift Across Border

As India celebrates its 76th Independence Day, a wish coming across the border has been winning hearts on the Internet. Pakistani Rabab artist Siyal Khan sent a special wish for India on the occasion. With the backdrop of some serene mountains and greenery, Khan played the Indian national anthem Jana Gana Mana on his Rabab. “Here’s a gift for my viewers across the border," he wrote in the caption of his video.

As Khan strikes a chord of harmony, people from both nations lauded the beauty of the instrumental.

Previously, Khan played a moving rendition of a Fanaa song. The gifted artist also shared a video, in which he can be seen playing the much-loved song Pasoori. The mega-hit song from Coke Studio Pakistan has amused all with its alluring music, and it continues to make rounds on the internet. Apart from Pasoori and Mere Haath Mein, Siyal also tried his hands at the iconic song Gulabi Aankhen.

Meanwhile, ahead of Independence Day, wishes for India floated in all the way from space. ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti sent her kind wishes from aboard the International Space Station to India. “For decades, international agencies have cooperated with the ISRO on many space and science missions and that cooperation continues today, as ISRO works on the development of the upcoming NISAR Earth Science Mission that will help us track disasters and get us a better understanding of our changing climate," she said in part.

