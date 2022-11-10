India Crash Out of T20 World Cup With Humiliating Loss and Pakistan Fans Have the Last Laugh

Hardik Pandya’s blistering 63 off 33 instilled a new life in the Indian camp after the Men in Blue batters struggled to get going in the semi-final encounter against England in the T20 World Cup on Thursday. That happiness, however, was short-lived after English openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales stepped out to chase India’s target of 169.

Buttler (80*) and Hales (86*) lit the skies with ruthless fours and sixes as the two plundered the Indian bowling attack in all the corners of the massive Adelaide Oval.

The duo remained unbeaten in a record 170-run opening partnership to power England to the T20 World Cup final with a thumping 10-wicket win over clueless India.

Pakistan fans, who were closely watching the contest to see who they meet in the grand finale on Sunday, had plenty of memes to troll the arch-rivals India after their crushing defeat to England. India had earlier defeated Pakistan in their World Cup opener following the heroics of Virat Kohli.

Earlier, England had done well to keep India to 168/6 and may have limited them to a lower score but for the brilliance of Hardik Pandya who struck a quickfire fifty to give his team a fighting chance. Virat Kohli scored his fourth fifty of the tournament to keep the innings from disintegrating.

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were dealt with cheaply but the body blow came in the form of Suryakumar Yadav who managed just 14. In their chase though, England were unstoppable. Hales scored an unbeaten on 86 while Buttler made 80 not out as the target was overhauled in 16 overs – 170/0.

England will now fight Pakistan for the trophy at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

