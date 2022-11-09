Home » News » Buzz » 'India Lockdown' Trending Starts Chaos on Twitter, These Memes Reveal the Truth

'India Lockdown' Trending Starts Chaos on Twitter, These Memes Reveal the Truth

'India lockdown' trending on Twitter sent Desis into shock, but fortunately, it isn't about another Covid-19 wave hitting us.

By: Buzz Staff

Last Updated: November 09, 2022, 09:47 IST

Twitter breathes sigh of relief with memes after India lockdown trends. (Credits: Twitter)
‘India lockdown’ got trending on Twitter and Desis had a right fright, clamouring to understand if another wave of Covid-19 had hit overnight. Thankfully, it hadn’t. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has directed a film by the same name and it’s about to hit OTT. It started trending after a teaser of the movie was released yesterday. The film will premier on Zee5 on December 2. The teaser offers a moving glimpse of the lockdown that irreversibly altered the course of the country after the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

The ‘India Lockdown’ movie trailer shows the guest workers’ crisis, and glimpses of people finding out for the first time how Covid-19 spread through proximity and that people would have to maintain social distance. Even though life as we know it has pretty much resumed by now, the memories of the chaos that had tragic repercussions is still fresh in public memory. Twitter users heaved a sigh of relief with memes after finding out it was just the movie name that got this dreary hashtag trending on the platform.

Zee5’s official Twitter handle also tweeted out a meme, jokingly apologising for the confusion.

India Lockdown has been written by Amit Joshi, Aradhana Sah, and Madhur Bhandarkar. The film will delve into four parallel stories of a father-daughter duo, a sex worker, a migrant worker and an air hostess as the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted their lives, reported Zee News.

