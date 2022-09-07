India Lost to Sri Lanka in Asia Cup But Desi Twitter Kept Spirits Up With Consolation Memes

India are virtually out of the race for the Asia Cup 2022 finale as Sri Lanka produced a spirited run-chase on a night it mattered the most, beating Rohit Sharma’s side by 6 wickets. Having put India to bat first, Sri Lanka were given a target of 174 following skipper Rohit Sharma’s brisk knock of 72 (41). Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis hit half-centuries, accumulating 97 for no loss for the opening partnership before Yuzvendra Chahal struck thrice to bring back some drama to the game.

But India’s joy was shortlived. Dasun Shanaka struck an unbeaten 33 while Bhanuka Rajapaksa made 25 not out to take Sri Lanka over the line.

Disappointed as they were, Indian fans found solace in memes.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma was the star with the bat for India as he played a captain’s knock to power his team to a decent 173/8 against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. India lost two wickets inside three overs before a 97-run stand between Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav put them on course for a big total. Rohit made 72 while SKY was out on 34. Sri Lanka though bounced back in the middle overs to dent the progress. Left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with 3/24.

