'Fog Chal Raha Hai': Cricket Fans Use Hilarious Memes to Describe 'Hazy' Kanpur Test

After completing a season of IPL, T20 World Cup, and registering a clean sweep of 3-0 against New Zealand in the recently concluded T20I series, Team India entered the Test mode on Thursday as they took on the World Test Champions led by Kane Williamson in the two-match series. With the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli resting, India’s stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and put the Black Caps to deliver first. More the cricket, more the fun for cricket fans, right? Not exactly. Excited Indian fans, who tuned in to the encounter played in Green Park, Kanpur early morning, were in for a cruel reminder about the quality of air in northern India during winters. As the match started amid smog in the backdrop, users took to microblogging site Twitter to take a few jibes with memes describing how they were facing difficulty in watching the “hazy" game.

There were many who also expressed their concerns over the safety of cricketers.

“Looking to bat first. Pitch looks really good. Generally slows down later on here. It’s an opportunity for all of us here to do well here and in Mumbai. Few of the senior guys are missing. So it’s an opportunity for the youngsters. Shreyas is making his debut. We are all excited to play under the new coaching staff. I personally enjoy playing under Rahul bhai. New Zealand are a quality side. 3 spinners, 2 seamers (on bowling combination)," Rahane said at the toss.

India picked Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav as their bowling options.

