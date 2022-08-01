'India Salutes You': Tributes Pour in For Army Dog Axel Who Sacrificed Life For Soldiers

The Indian Army dog Axel attained martyrdom during an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir. The canine pinpointed the location of a holed-up terrorist and thus protected a mosque in the vicinity. The terrorist was killed by security forces after an 8-hour-long operation in Baramulla district. After an Army jawan and a policeman suffered injuries during the encounter, Axel, attached with a body camera, was pressed into action, reported PTI.

Axel was given a solemn military service in Pattan on Sunday. Tributes poured in for the brave canine who made the supreme sacrifice.

Major General S S Slaria, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Kilo Force, paid homage to Axel. It was an emotional moment for the canine’s handler, who has been its guardian, caretaker, trainer and a precious friend for the last two years.

