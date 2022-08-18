India to Get Bharat Font That 'Exudes Indian-ness' to Mark 75 Years of Independence

To commemorate India’s 75th year of independence, there’s soon going to be a “national font". The Bharat font has been announced by advertising group Rediffusion’s sister agency Everest, which is also celebrating 75 years since the advent of the company, reports The Indian Express. As per a press release, the country’s top typographers at Rediffusion and Everest have been working on it for the last six months.

The company has come up with a font that would “intrinsically and eternally be Indian". Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra launched the Bharat font over the Independence Day weekend; as per the release, it “exudes Indian-ness" and conveys its very essence. The five designers who worked on the font are Virendra Tivrekar, Ajit Rakhade, Rohan Parab, Arif Khan and Akash Sharma.

“We looked at all the letters of the alphabet in all the Indian languages to draw inspiration and figure out which of these we could adapt, reshape and redesign into a uniquely different font that would coalesce the goodness of India’s diversity into a visual unity," Tivrekar, who is also the executive creative director at Rediffusion Studios, was quoted as saying.

Dr Sandeep Goyal, the managing director of Rediffusion and Everest, said that the font purports to serve as a tribute to India while also having the two crucial qualities of “memorability" as well as “utility".

Moreover, all the letters are designed keeping in mind the respective phonetic sounds in the parent Indian languages. The Bharat font will initially be available for download through a digital link, and later, it will be possible to use it on computers as well as mobile phones. The font has already been tested for readability and no issues, whether in usage or readability, have been reported so far.

Apart from India, only Sweden has its own font called Sweden Sans, created in 2014 by Stockholm agency Söderhavet. It has a modern geometric typeface inspired by 1950s signs.

