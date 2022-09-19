Indian Army Activates Satellite-based Internet on Siachen Glacier at 19,061 Feet

On Sunday, in an incredible feat, the Siachen Signallers activated satellite-based internet service on the Siachen Glacier, which happens to be the world’s highest battlefield, at 19,061 feet. Indian Army’s Fire & Fury Corps took to their official Twitter handle and shared an image of the same. “Satellite-based internet service activated on the #SiachenGlacier at 19,061 feet, the World’s Highest Battlefield, by the Siachen Signallers," read the caption. The Indian army’s wing further said, “Always Through."

Since being uploaded, the image has gone viral and managed to gather tons of likes. Have a look for yourself:

“Congratulations in setting up a communication channel. Today connectivity is the key to success. This will help the soldiers also talk to loved ones back home," wrote a Twitter user.

Another person wrote: “That’s a great achievement."

Siachen is located in the eastern Karakoram range in the Himalayas. It is usually in the news. Earlier, history was created when a team of eight specially-abled people reached the Kumar Post at 15,632 feet on the Siachen glacier, thereby creating a world record as it is the first time a group of such people climbed the world’s highest battlefield.

The expedition was named ‘Operation Blue Freedom’ had started last month on August 15 at the Siachen base camp. The expedition was put together by ‘Team CLAW’ (Conquer Land Air Water) who endeavour to empower those with disabilities. After the Indian Army gave its nod to the group to scale Siachen glacier, the team started preparations for the trek.

Upon accomplishing the target, the Northern Command, Indian Army tweeted that the Army’s special forces veterans from CLAW Global and the grit of the team made Operation Blue Freedom a grand success’.

