Indian Army Officers Dance to Kala Chashma in 'Line of Danger' Amid Snowclad Mountains

Indian Army officers have hopped onto the Kala Chashma trend and they’re doing it with élan amidst snow-capped mountains. In a viral video, a group of officers could be seen pulling off a perfectly coordinated choreography to the Kala Chashma song. They certainly are the ones who would not be daunted by harsh geographical conditions like the icy mountains captured in the video. The trend has had people across the globe shaking a leg to its upbeat tunes, starting from a Norwegian dance group to (inexplicably) a group of people dressed as Peppa Pig at a school function.

The Indian soldiers’ video has taken the Internet by storm. The officers are from the Macchel sector of

Chinar Corps, an India TV journalist tweeted. Actor Sidharth Malhotra who featured in the Kala Chashma song alongside Katrina Kaif and also recently starred in ‘Shershaah’ based on the life of Indian Army Captain Vikram Batra, took notice of the video, tweeting, “Dancing in the line of danger… #KalaChashma, Love n respect to my fellow jawans, So inspiring #JaiHind [sic]."

“Our real heroes who never disappoint us," an Instagram user commented. “Made my day," commented several others.

Recently, a video of a group of jawans performing a ‘Khukuri’ dance in the snow-clad Kupwara district in north Kashmir had gone viral on social media. The video clip shared by ANI showed nine Indian soldiers performing the traditional ‘Khukuri’ dance in the snow-covered ranges of the Tangdhar sector in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. The national flag was seen in the backdrop of the video.

The ‘Khukuri’ dance traces its roots to the Gorkha culture and the dance name derives from ‘Khukuri’ – a small knife with a sharp blade and a wooden handle that symbolises victory, robustness, and power. The Gorkha soldiers usually perform the dance routine showcasing various tricks using the knife while moving to the beat. In the Indian Army, the dance is also performed as a tribute to soldiers for the security they provide.

