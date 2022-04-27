Indian Army Officers Offering Namaz in Kashmir Shows Unity in Diversity

A photo shared on Twitter showing Indian Army officers offering namaz in Kashmir has been winning hearts on the internet. The Indian Army Corps Commander Lt Gen DP Pandey organised the event where namaz was offered amid the Ramzan month. The officers were praying irrespective of their religion. Besides Lt Gen DP Pandey, a sikh officer can also be seen offering namaz proving that the Indian Army is on the side of communal harmony. Twitter users showered their love and praises on the picture showing the Indian Army offering namaz.

The tweet captioned, “Lt Gen DP Pandey, Corps Commander 15 Corps, Srinagar offering namaz during Ramzan,” went viral as soon as it was posted on April 25. The tweet has garnered more than 4,900 retweets, 873 quote tweets and more than 31,300 likes until now.

Advertisement

A user wrote, “Lt Gen DP Pandey, Corps commander 15 corps, offering namaz during [the] Holy month of Ramzan at Srinagar. A message of religious [harmony] to the world especially to the elements who try to create a divide over the name of religion. This is our India [and] we are proud of it.”

Another user wrote, “Salute to the secular tradition in [the] Indian Army.”

The Defence Ministry’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) on April 21 shared glimpses of an iftar party but later deleted the post due to backlash from trolls. The photo captioned, “Keeping alive the traditions of secularism, an Iftar was organised by the Indian Army at Arnora in Doda district.”

Advertisement

However, trolls got the post removed by talking against the photos that showed the Army’s General Officer Commander of the Delta Force interacting with muslims in the district.

Lt Gen DP Pandey attended the Namaz-e-Maghrib in 2021 as well in Srinagar along with the soldiers of Jammu & Kashmir at the Infantry Regimental Centre.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.