Indian-born Priest Ordained as Youngest Bishop in Church of England

An Indian-origin priest has been ordained and appointed as the bishop of the Church of England on Tuesday. The ceremony consecrated 43-year-old Reverend Malayil Lukose Varghese Muthalaly, also known as Saju, at St Paul’s Cathedral, London. Saju, after the ceremony, became the youngest person to hold the position at the Church of England. In November 2021, Queen Elizabeth II approved the nomination of Saju, hitherto Vicar of St Mark’s Gillingham, to the Diocese of Leicester. After the nomination was approved, the consecration was scheduled for 2022. Finally, on January 25, Saju was ordained as the Bishop of Loughborough in Central England.

The ceremony was headed by Justin Welby, the archbishop of Canterbury, where Saju, along with two others – Lynne and Lusa – was ordained as the bishop in the diocese of Leicester. The archbishop also congratulated the trio for being appointed as the bishop on Twitter.

Sharing a picture taken at the ceremony, Archbishop Welby tweeted, “A wonderful, exciting, beautiful day for the Church of England – a diverse, global church brought together in the joy of Jesus Christ. Welcome Bishops Saju, Lynne, and Lusa to your new ministries. We give thanks to God for you, and we pray for you."

Saju was joined by his friends and family, including his two children – Abraham and Zipp – in the ceremonial consecration. Born in Kerala, Saju gained his education from the Southern Asia Bible College, Bangalore. He received training for ministry from the Wycliffe Hall, Oxford. After serving his title at the St Thomas’ Lancaster in the Diocese of Blackburn, Saju was ordained as a priest in the Church of England in 2009.

“Our father said God has given him an opportunity to serve beyond boundaries, and he should use it well. Our parents missed the chance to witness the ceremony due to the pandemic," Siji Malayil, Saju’s brother, was quoted as saying by Times of India. Saju’s parents, aged 90 and 83, live in Kollam, Kerala.

