Indian Community-led Charity Group Wins Elite Queen's Award in UK

It was a proud moment for Indians worldwide as their compatriot Laxman Kastala, founder and chairman of a charity in England ‘DreamSai’, received the prestigious Queen’s Award for voluntary service on October 16. The award and a certificate signed by the Queen were presented to the charity by Countess Howe, Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire. The Indian community-led charity that now consists of 150 committed volunteers began four years ago with only had a handful of members, Kastala told TOI.

He further said that as an inclusive group, the charity very quickly developed positive partnerships with many other national and local organizations to collaborate and joined up the services to widen the spread and effect while also ensuring to minimize the duplication.

Her majesty declared this new award in 2002 to mark the Golden Jubilee of her accession to the throne in 1952. The criteria for this award is excellent voluntary work by groups in the United Kingdom who devote their efforts to make the quality of life better and increase opportunities for individuals or other groups in the community.

Countess How lauded the DreamSai organization for creating impactful new projects to reach out and provide support to the people in need immediately after the onset of the Covid 19 Pandemic. She also said that the charity has been instrumental in responding to gaps in provisions and helping the vulnerable groups in all parts of the town of Milton Keynes.

The event on the 16th was attended by many key figures including Sheriff of Buckinghamshire, Mayor of Milton Keynes, Deputy Lord Lieutenants, Councillors, Charity partners, Faith organizations volunteers, and many other guests.

Meanwhile, on October 17, another Indian received an award from the royal family. Takachar of India, an India-based entrepreneur’s technology that recycles agricultural waste to create fuel won Prince William’s inaugural Earthshot Prize.

