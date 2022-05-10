Indian Doctor to Attempt Rare Womb Transplant to Help Transwoman Get Pregnant

An Indian doctor has chalked up plans to carry out a rare womb transplantation on a transgender woman so that she could get pregnant, reported The Mirror. Through the procedure, the transgender woman, who was born male, will be able to get pregnant through IVF. The complex operation would involve taking the reproductive organs of a dead donor or from another woman who has transitioned into a male, and then transplanting them into the transgender patient.

The surgeon who is going to perform the procedure is Dr Narendra Kaushik from New Delhi. Speaking about the surgery, Dr Kaushik said, “Every transgender woman wants to be as female as possible." He added that becoming a female also means having the ability to conceive. Dr Kaushik said he is hopeful that this can be achieved through a uterine transplant which is similar to kidney transplants or any other more common organ transplants. Dr Kaushik said he is hopeful that uterine transplant is the future and will become successful very soon. “We have our plans and we are very very optimistic about this," he asserted.

Reportedly, there has been just one well-known case of uterus transplant in a transgender woman. The woman had died due to complications just months after the procedure.

What is worth noting in the operation is that the woman’s uterus is never really connected to the fallopian tubes. This means that even after the surgery, the patient would be able to get pregnant naturally. But, according to experts, pregnancy can still be achieved in a trans woman through the IVF (In vitro fertilization) process.

Shedding light on the demand for such surgeries, Dr Kaushik explained that roughly 20 percent of his patients are from abroad, especially the UK. He said that the aim of these procedures is to make the patient’s life as normal as possible. “We aim for an aesthetic ideal," he added.

