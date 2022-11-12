Indian Man Fired by Meta Shares Photo of His Kids, Seeks Help in Finding New Job

An Indian man who was working at Meta as a senior technical program manager was unexpectedly laid off and has sought for help on LinkedIn in an unfortunate development. Raju Kadam had been working at Meta for nine months and said in a LinkedIn post he wasn’t expecting to be laid off as he had had “strong performance in all quarters" since joining the company. Meta laid off 11,000 employees, or about 13% of its workforce, as it deals with declining revenue and broader tech industry woes, according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a letter to employees sent out Wednesday.

Kadam thanked his colleagues and said he would be missing his work at Meta. He urged the other employees who had been laid off en masse to stay strong. “That being said, I am on H1-B visa and my clock to leave USA has started today. I am reaching out to all Metamates, connections, LinkedIn community to help me find a job in otherwise I have to leave USA with my kids. I have been in USA for 16 years and have seen 2008, 2015 (oil), 2020 downturns but never lost my job. My 2 sons (Arjun - superman, Yash -Chicken) are US citizens, and their lives will be impacted," he wrote in his LinkedIn post.

Advertisement

Sharing a photo of his kids, Kadam asked for a call for action to help him find a new job. “I will do whatever in my power to give them best opportunity to succeed in USA. Hence, I need a new job in USA ASAP," he added in his post. The response to his call for support has been “overwhelming" in his own words. People pitched in with suggestions and job vacancies, apart from a stream of support.

In another unfortunate consequence of the mass layoffs, an Indian man moved to Canada for a job at Meta, only to be fired in two days. According to his LinkedIn profile, Himanshu V is an IIT-Kharagpur graduate, and has previously worked at brands like GitHub, Adobe and Flipkart. “I relocated to Canada to join #Meta and 2 days after joining, my journey came to an end as I am impacted by the massive layoff," wrote Himanshu in his LinkedIn post.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here