Indian Man Stopped From Carrying Gulab Jamuns at Phuket Airport, Here's What Happened Next

Airport security checks around the world have particular guidelines on what can and cannot be taken on board, whether in check-in luggage or hand luggage. When travelling overseas, in particular, there are certain food items that are definitely prohibited, and if these items are identified in the passenger’s luggage, the airport officials promptly dispose of them. Himanshu Devgan, an Indian tourist in Phuket, recently had a similar incident when he was told he couldn’t bring a tin of gulab jamuns on the plane.

Devgan, however, did something unexpected rather than discard the sugary goodies. The Indian in him could not bear to see the threat wasted, therefore he made the decision to offer the gulab jamuns to the security check officials.

Devgan, who defines himself as a singer and artist on Instagram, posted a video of the point in time when he opened the tin of gulab jamuns and offered it to the Phuket Airport staff.

Himanshu also documented the officials’ reactions in the viral video as they tried the scrumptious delicacy.

The text in the video read, “When they restricted us to carry gulab jamuns at the security check, we decided to share our happiness with them. Phuket airport." Devgan captioned the heartwarming video as “Great start to the day!" The Instagram video, which was posted on September 24, received over one million views and has more than 62.4k likes so far.

The comments section is rife with comments from users who praised Devgan’s choice of offering the gulab jamuns as being better suited than the items being discarded.

A user wrote, “Best use instead of turning into waste." Another user wrote, “Instead of fighting with staff these guys choose kindness & spread love." A few users went on to share similar incidents that they have experienced and one of them said, “Ahh i had same experience, we did the same with our rasgulla we shared it with everyone at the airport. "f

