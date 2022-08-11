Indian Matchmaking 2 Has Dropped and Twitter is Still Obsessed With 'Sima Aunty'

Indian Matchmaking is back with its second season and Sima Taparia has reprised her role as star matchmaker. By the looks of it, this season there might even be a wedding on the Netflix show. Among faces familiar to us thanks to the first season, Aparna Shewakramani and Nadia Jagessar are back as well. Nadia, after the first episode, has managed to anger a lot of Twitterati too. Sima Taparia, for her part, has already begun ruffling feathers with divisive comments like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas not being a good match.

Indian Matchmaking has a notorious reputation when it comes to the cringe content, but it’s one of the things that people love to hate. The memes and jokes that come out of the show have always been endless. This time is no different.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Indian Matchmaking was a popular show in 2020 but was heavily criticised for its portrayal of Indian society. Several social media users were upset that the show created a wrong image of the country for the international audience.

Speaking about it, Sima told Pinkvilla in 2020, “There are critics everywhere and now as a star I take criticism positively. I believe that will help me do well. Today, women speak up and stand for their choices, which is a great progress. As a matchmaker, my role is to strike a balance between two people and ensure their preferences are fulfilled. Many a times, it’s not the girl or boy but family making decisions for them, in that case I help them and leave it to them to decide."

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here