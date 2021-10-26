Indian Origin Astronaut Raja Chari-led Crew 3 Mission to Lift Off on Oct 31

NASA and SpaceX are all set to launch the next rotational crew on October 31. The SpaceX Falcon 9 will launch the mission which is called Crew-3 at 11:51 AM (IST). Elon Musk-led Space X will launch four astronauts on Falcon 9 from the Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. According to India Today, this is the third crew rotational mission with astronauts on the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, and the fourth voyage with astronauts according to the agency’s Commercial Crew Programme, including the Demo-2 test flight. The four-member team is expected to remain in orbit for six months. It is said that the micro-gravity laboratory will be doing research that will push the boundaries of human space exploration. Sources say that the team members will work with Crew-2 astronauts and members of Expedition 66 who are currently working onboard the ISS.

The Crew-2 flight will ferry NASA astronauts Raja Chari (mission commander), Tom Marshburn (pilot) Kayla Barron (mission specialist) and European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Matthias Maurer. According to Space.com, Marshburn had flown twice to the space station where the other three are new recruits on the first spaceflight. Netizens will be able to watch the event on the space.com homepage, NASA Television or NASA app, and other social media channels.

The four-member team had entered into quarantine on October 16 for the mission. According to NASA, spending time in quarantine will help to ensure the crew’s health condition. The quarantine is considered to be a standard process before the final preparation for all the space missions.

“With the Crew-3 launch date adjustment, return of Crew-2 with NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, and ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, currently is planned for early November with splashdown of Crew Dragon Endeavour at one of seven landing zones off the coast of Florida," Nasa said in a blog post.

This will be Indian American astronaut Raja Chari’s first trip to space. Chari was selected as a commander for the mission in 2020. According to Radioiowa, Chari has been selected among the 18 other astronauts for the Artemis programme. While speaking to the media Chari has expressed his happiness by saying that he is proud to be working and training with Matthis Maurer and Thomas Henry Marshburn to the International Space Station abroad the SpaceX Crew Dragon.

According to NASA, Chari has accumulated more than 2,500 hours of flight time in his career.

