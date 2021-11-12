Indian-origin CEO Hired Woman to Slap Him Whenever He Opened Facebook, Elon Musk Reacts

What are some of the unique ways to increase productivity? Take this from the life story of an Indian-American technocrat who once hired a person to slap him whenever he opened Facebook. Maneesh Sethi is the CEO of wearable device company Pavlok, and sometime in 2012, he decided to do something about him wasting hours on Facebook and other non-productive activities. Sethi advertised on Craigslist about the need of a professional who will slap him in the face whenever he switches to Facebook at work. “I’m looking for someone who can work next to me at a defined location (my house or a mission cafe) and will make sure to watch what is happening on my screen. When I am wasting time, you’ll have to yell at me or if need be, slap me," Sethi detailed in his blog.

He then employed a woman named Kara on $8 an hour to swing her hand on his face every time he got distracted by Facebook. Surprisingly this trick worked for him, as he claimed that his productivity shot to 98 percent from 38 percent.

A photo of Sethi being slapped by the woman is also doing the rounds on the internet, and even caught the attention of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Musk lauded Sethi for this brilliant tactic to increase productivity, by tweeting two fire emojis.

Sethi was evidently happy with the world’s richest man taking note of his unique ploy to boost productivity. “I’m the guy in this picture. Is Elon Musk giving me two emojis the highest I’ll ever reach? Is this my icarus flying too close to the sun moment? Was that implied by the fire symbols elon posted? Time will tell," he responded to Musk’s tweet.

Musk himself is known to be someone who works long hours. The Tesla CEO on numerous occasions has said that he worked 17-18 hours a day to turn the fortunes of his electric car company around.

