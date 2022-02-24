Indian-origin Jaskaran Singh Wins Rs 1.8 Crore in 'Jeopardy' Quiz Championship

Taking home a prize money of $2,50,000 (Rs 1.8 crore), Indian-origin student Jaskaran Singh from Plano, US won the Jeopardy! National College Championship this Tuesday. According to a report by KVUE, 22-year-old Jaskaran was among the 36 students from 36 different colleges who competed for the title in the popular American quiz show. Jaskaran is a senior economics and finance major at the University of Texas and won the 9-day competition after beating Raymond Goslow of Kennesaw State and Liz Feltner of Northern University. “Well done, Jaskaran Singh, You are at the top of your class, We will see you at the Tournament of Champions!,” wrote Jeopardy on its official Twitter handle while posting a video of Jaskaran after he won the competition.

In the video, Jaskaran said that he felt “pretty awesome” after bagging the grand prize. He also added that he will use the prize money for paying his tuition fee and a lot of other things as well. Talking about participating in the show, Jaskaran told KVUE that he has always been interested in trivia since his high school days. He shared that he was also a part of the quiz bowl team and even won the national championship earlier.

Jaskaran also revealed that he had first applied to compete in the popular game show when he was just 13 years old. And although he could not make it that time, he managed to bag the title now after applying again last year. Reportedly, Jaskaran won the quarterfinals on February 11 after correctly answering a question on Ukraine and won $19,000 (around Rs 14.3 lakh). Following this, he advanced to the final round on February 18 and earned the cash prize at the end of the Double Jeopardy round.

Talking about his experience at the show, Jaskaran told UT News that there were some moments in the game when his brain stopped working. He further claimed that watching YouTube videos helped him in gaining knowledge for the competition. Jaskaran added that he is just a normal guy who likes to read news and stay abreast of the latest happenings.

