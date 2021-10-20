Indian Railways Recreates 'Mile Sur Mera Tumhara', Netizens Take Trip Down Memory Lane

Indian Railways recently shared a video featuring the iconic song Mile Sur Mera Tumhara by Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, and evoked nostalgia among the netizens. The 1988 popular song, considered a symbol of India’s diverse culture, featured in Railways’ nearly seven-minute video which the national transporter dedicated to its employees. The special video was shared on Twitter, and is a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ campaign - a central government’s initiative to celebrate 75 years of independence. The new version has been sung in 13 languages.

The video opens with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s old speech noting the importance of railways in the progress of the country. “A song dedicated to all the employees of Indian Railways serving the nation 24×7," the text in the start of the video read.

The seven-minute video shows various railway stations of the country with trains covering the length and breadth of the country. The iconic song, playing in the background, compliments the beautiful locations depicting the diverse culture of India.

Olympic medal winners Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu and Ravi Dahiya also featured in the campaign video. The hockey team, both men and women, were also given space.

Railway employees were also seen crooning the iconic song outside their respective railway stations across the country. The clip ends with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw singing the national anthem, and also shows senior Railway employees singing Jana Gana Mana.

The recreation of Mile Sur Tumhara… reminded people about the old days when the original song had first become popular. The video shared by Indian Railways has garnered nearly 40,000 views.

The Late Pandit Bhimsen Joshi recorded the iconic song in 1988 to promote national integration and unity in diversity. Pt. Joshi, a legend in Hindustani classical music, was awarded Bharat Ratna - the highest civilian honour of India - in 2009. He died on January 24, 2011 at the age of 88.

