Indian Soldier Praised for Taking Care of Baby Rescued from Borewell

When we think of the Indian Army, some of the initial things that come to mind are discipline, combat, and a spirit to fight the enemy. But a recent tweet shared by Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi has highlighted a new side of the forces. On Wednesday, Sanghavi tweeted two pictures of an Indian Army officer who was taking care of a newborn baby. The picture showed the man dressed in his combat uniform holding a child in his lap. The man was busy nursing the child as his picture was taken. In another picture, the soldier is seen holding the child as another military official helps him with a cloth.

The pictures were taken in Gujarat where Captain Sourabh and his team saved the 18-month-old child from drowning in a borewell. The incident took place at around on Tuesday when the boy, named Shivam, was playing at a farm in Dudapur village, in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district. According to The Indian Express report, Shivam’s parents worked as labourers. The one and half year-old boy fell into the borewell and got trapped at a depth of 20-25 feet.

The report added that the Army personnel used a metallic hook and attached it to a rope, they then securely entangled the hook to the child’s clothes and steadily pulled him up.

Sharing the pictures of Captain Sourabh, on the microblogging site, Sanghavi tweeted, “When emotions and duty go hand in hand. Hats off to the Indian Army." Netizens have also reacted to this heartwarming picture that shows how Indian Army officials can also be gentle and caring when the situation arises. Over 21.6k tweeples have liked the tweet since it was shared earlier this week.

A user reacted to the pictures and wrote, “It is indeed a beautiful picture of an officer and a gentleman. After all, being gentle is being human." Another user commented, “We are really proud Captain Sahab! Jai Hind."

The rescue mission took 45 minutes to complete on Tuesday.

