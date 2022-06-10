‘Indian Spiderman’: Viral Video Shows Thief Atop Bridge Snatching Phone From Moving Train

A viral clip from Bihar shows a phone-snatching incident that has left netizens stunned. The thief managed to snatch a phone from a train passenger while hanging from a railway bridge over a river. The video, played in real-time, hardly manages to capture what happened. When played in slow-motion, the video reveals the snatcher grabbing the phone from a passenger.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared, the video has amassed more than 5 lakh views. It shows the passenger dumb-founded as he could not understand what just happened at first. Viewers were shocked to see how quickly the phone was snatched from the passenger’s hands and these reactions are evidence of it.

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey called the thief “Indian Spiderman."

Several users chimed in.

This user called him, “Ninja Mobile Snatcher."

The incident was also titled “Indian Mission Impossible."

One user called it “magic."

Another claimed that she had to see the video four times to spot the theft.

This user had a similar claim.

These incidents have the police shooting in the dark since it is pretty hard to catch these thieves. Locally, these incidents are known to have been executed by a gang called Jhapta Gang. According to the police, a team has been stationed in these areas to nab the thieves.

Talking to India TV, Katihar Railway SP, Dr Sanjay Bharti, said, “Their modus operandi is that if someone was talking, they would beat him with sticks, drop his mobile, and then take it." This particular incident happened on June 4 while the train was in transit on the Katihar-Barauni rail route. The victim is identified as Mohammad Sameer who was traveling from Patna to Katihar on the Intercity Express.

