Indian Stand-up Comedian Gets Flak Over Routine Criticising Her Mother's Choice in Men

A video which is going viral shows a female stand-up comedian Shashi Dhiman performing.

Last Updated: November 18, 2022, 09:35 IST

Indian Stand-up Comedian Gets Flak. (Image: Twitter/@byomkesbakshy)
Stand-up comedy has become a known mode of entertainment these days. People usually resort to watching stand-up comedy videos in their free time. There are also people who go to places to watch these sets live. In another similar incident, a video which is going viral shows a female stand-up comedian Shashi Dhiman performing. Twitter user who goes by the name Byomkesh has uploaded a part of her set. The complete video has been uploaded on YouTube by the title, “Dating and Indian Parents."

The small video has become problematic and a reason of concern for many. In the video, she can be seen criticising her mother’s choice in men. “I will never marry as per my mom’s wishes because I see my dad every day. She has such a bad choice," the woman says. Here is the entire video. You can see the specified part at 3:35.

Since uploaded, the video on Twitter has managed to gather over 525K views. “Hahahah.. Sarcasm humour ke naam pe kuch bhi," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Blatant badtamtezi, Thursday stand Up comedians think they can say anything about anybody under the guise of dark humour." Here are a few reactions:

Meanwhile, earlier, a video which went viral on Twitter was about woman’s brilliant set on sexism, racism and patriarchy. Uploaded by Twitter user Sanjoy Ghose, the video has garnered nearly 4 million views. The video is originally from Australia’s Got Talent. “Brilliant set on sexism, racism and patriarchy!" read the caption. In the video, she can be heard saying, “My name is her, which is spelled as HE and that’s it. Yes it is my name and it is not my pronoun. People get confused all the time." She further goes on to narrate a personal experience. She says, “The other day I was drinking at a pub. This cute boy came up to me and he was like what’s your name." When answered, the boys said, “Nice to meet you Hoe." As she says this, the crowd breaks into laughter.

