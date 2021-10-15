Indian TV Actor Orders ‘Nothing’ Earphones from Flipkart, Gets Nothing in Box

In another e-commerce delivery mishap, TV actor Paras Kalnawat receives an empty box of Nothing Ear-1 earphones. TV serial ‘Anupamaa’ fame Paras Kalnawat ordered a pair of earphones from an e-commerce giant-Flipkart and received nothing packed inside the box of earphones.

Paras took this delivery error to Twitter and tweeted images of the empty box he received from Flipkart. He posted with a caption complaining about the deteriorating quality of service and how this e-commerce giant may lose its customer base and goodwill soon.

Paras tweeted, “So Here I Have Received Nothing In @nothing box From @Flipkart. Flipkart is actually getting worse with time and soon people are going to stop purchasing products from @Flipkart."

Taking the cognizance of the incident, the Flipkart official account replied. “Sorry to hear that. We understand your concern about the order. We’re here to help you. Please share the order ID with us so that we can look into it and assist you further. Awaiting your response."

Replying to his tweet about the delivery error many netizens shared their similar real life incidents. Some of them even refrained others from ordering anything from Flipkart.

This is not the first time such delivery errors have happened with customers who have ordered gadgets from such online e-commerce sites. In past, customers have received bricks, detergent bars, apples or wrong products well packed inside the boxes.

