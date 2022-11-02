Indian Twitter Explodes With Memes as Bangladesh Lose to Men in Blue in T20 World Cup

Bangladesh were off to a flying start, going strong at 66/0 in 7 overs while chasing India’s steep target of 185 in the T20 World Cup encounter at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. But once the rain gods interrupted the game, things changed drastically in favour of India. A revised target of 151 from 16 overs was set for Bangladesh. Shakib Al Hasan’s men needed 85 runs from 54 deliveries with all the wickets intact.

But then came a moment of individual brilliance with KL Rahul, who earlier ended his poor run of form with a fine half-century, producing a direct hit from the deep midwicket to run out Das on 60 off 27.

Das’s departure changed the momentum as India sensed a comeback. Bangladesh kept losing wickets at regular intervals courtesy of good catches pouched by Indian fielders in the wet outfield and at one stage, it appeared to be game over for the Tigers.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul Star as India Beat Bangladesh to go Top in Group 2

But Nurul Hasan kept Bangladesh in the hunt and the match stretched all the way to the last over.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh conceded a single off the first before Nurul Hasan launched the second high into the night sky for a six to keep the contest alive.

A dot ball followed and then a couple before Nurul sliced the penultimate delivery for four to leave the equation to seven off one. And off of that, Bangladesh managed just one.

A memorable win over Bangladesh sent millions of Indian fans into a celebration.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 64 off 44, an innings that featured eight fours and a six. And Ravichandran Ashwin struck a six and a four in his unbeaten 6-ball 13 to take India to what 184/6 in 20 overs.

Both the teams will now return to action on Sunday for their respective final Super 12 matches - India will face Zimbabwe while Bangladesh will be up against Pakistan.

