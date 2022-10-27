Home » News » Buzz » Indian Twitter Had the Best Memes in Pakistan's Defeat to Incredible Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup

Indian Twitter Had the Best Memes in Pakistan's Defeat to Incredible Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup

Pakistan were humbled by the T20 World Cup minnows Zimbabwe and Indian Twitter exploded with memes.

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Anurag Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: October 27, 2022, 21:43 IST

Perth

Indians trolled Pakistan mercilessly after the latter were humbled by a spirited Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup match in Perth. (Twitter image posted by @Aapki_Taareef)
Pakistan were expected to bag their first win in the T20 World Cup on Thursday after losing to arch-rivals India but Zimbabwe stood bravely in their path. Not only were Pakistan defeated in a low-scoring game in Perth by Zimbabwe but Babar Azam’s men also fell short by just 1 run while chasing 131.

With 3 needed on the final delivery in what turned out to be a thrilling affair, Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi scrambled for a double after pushing Brad Evans’s delivery to the long on region. But the throw to the striker’s end was good enough and Afridi fell short of safety.

Pakistan lost by a run to incredible Zimbabwe and Twitter exploded with memes.

Indians, of course, were at the forefront of it.

Pakistan’s defeat comes only days after they were bamboozled by Virat Kohli’s heroics.

A magnificent Kohli roared at the MCG to stun Pakistan in the T20 World Cup encounter between the arch-rivals on Sunday. Kohli walked in on early as India lost wickets in a flurry while chasing a tricky total of 160 put up by Pakistan earlier. 31/4 in 6.1 overs were India when Kohli along with Hardik Pandya decided to play watchful innings as the two stitched up a 113-run partnership. With the required rate climbing up by the minute and Pandya struggling to go big, Kohli decided to unleash himself.

The former Indian skipper slammed an unbeaten 82 in 53 deliveries that included six boundaries and four maximums. The 33-year-old smacked two outrageous sixes against Haris Rauf on the last two balls of the penultimate over that kept India in the hunt. Mohammad Nawaz failed to hold his nerves in the dramatic last over as India sealed the match on the very last delivery bowled on the day.

first published: October 27, 2022, 21:43 IST
last updated: October 27, 2022, 21:43 IST

