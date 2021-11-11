Desi Wedding Scene in Marvel's Eternals Featuring a 'Kiss' Has Twitter Going 'Haww'

Marvel’s Eternals has been running in theatres and though the movie has received mixed reviews from all quarters, it is having a good run at the box office. But despite all of that, the star studded cast of Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani among others also could not manage to smooth over a particular scene and it is now bothering some desi fans on social media. The film has portrayed an underlying on again-off again romance between the character of Ikaris and Sersi, played by Richard Madden and Gemma Chan and in one scene, the characters are also shown to be getting married, and what’s more- the duo do it in a seemingly traditional Hindu wedding.

But what is really confusing the fans on Twitter about the scene is that the duo have been shown to share a kiss after they are wed which is doesn’t really happen with desi weddings. Prude, conservative\ or genuinely baffled at the ‘unsanskaari’ customs, whatever name you can call them- some of these internet users are questioning the scene.

Although this user seemed to make a point, she was countered by a few others who pointed out that there have been some deviations from traditions recently. One also asked what is the harm in a ‘cute’ scene like this because the characters are not Indians. Check out some of the replies:

Eternals centers on the titular group who has been living on earth for the past 7,000 years. Created by cosmic beings called Celestials, the Eternals have been sent to earth to safeguard the planet from their evil counterparts Deviants. Eternals released in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

