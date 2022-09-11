Indian Woman and Bangladeshi Partner Tie Knot in Same-sex Wedding with Family's Support

A same-sex couple, one of them Indian and the other Bangladeshi, got married in a traditional ceremony in Tamil Nadu. The couple, who live in Canada, had their wedding in India, with the rituals of a Tamil Brahmin ceremony, reports India Today. Subiksha Subramani and Tina Das met on a dating app in Canada and were together for 6 years before deciding to get married. Subiksha, who identifies as bisexual, said that her roots are Indian and that’s where her family is. Her brother got married in India, she would have gotten married here if she was to marry a man and this situation is no different. She wanted a traditional mithum style wedding in India and she had it, without too many hurdles.

Even though Subiksha’s mother was immediately on board, her father had apprehensions that there might be some sort of protest against the wedding in India. Fortunately, it was smooth sailing in that aspect. Tina, who came to Tamil Nadu for the first time, was over the moon, to see all of Subiksha’s family there. The couple are religious and they wanted their wedding to have all the rituals. The priest who solemnized the wedding is a Sanskrit scholar from the LGBTQ+ community and he explained to them how not every ritual was gendered.

The couple, however, have also faced hurdles in their journey. Tina, who comes from a conservative Bangladeshi society, was married to a man at the age of 19. When her parents first found out that she was dating a girl, they told her things would change if she got married. For a long time, she gave up her personal happiness even though she kept feeling like something was missing in the marriage. Then, they told her things would change if she had a child. But when she had to undergo treatment to conceive, she finally decided to choose herself.

Subiksha, on the other hand, helped her parents understand the LGBTQ+ community better, not just by example of her own relationship but also by urging them to go to a counsellor. She insisted on the importance of mental health. The couple got married in Chennai on August 31 and have now headed out of the country for their honeymoon.

