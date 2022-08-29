Indian Woman Teaches Dutch Daughter-In-Law How to Make Dosa, Video Goes Viral

A clip of an Indian woman bonding with her Dutch daughter-in-law over food is becoming the internet’s favourite nowadays. The Instagram reel is winning the hearts of social media users. The viral snippet shared by a user named Prabhu Visha, who lives in Netherlands’ Alkmaar, shows the woman and her daughter-in-law cooking authentic and traditional south Indian breakfast for the entire family. In the now viral clip, Prabhu’s wife can be seen cooking from Dosa and Kuli Paniyaram among others with the proper guidance from her mother-in-law.

After a few frames, her mother-in-law can be seen eating the mouthwatering food with her hands. The video concludes with the Dutch daughter-in-law making filter coffee after breakfast. The excerpt embedded in the video read: “My mom teaching Dutiches – different south Indian breakfast."

Advertisement

here is the video:

Prabhu penned this caption for the video, “Trying eating with hands it’s a different feel, it’s best to be explored than to be explained. There are much more in the south Indian breakfast list but let’s keep that for the next reel."

Photo and video sharing app users have flooded the comments section with love and praises. One wrote, “Culture mix, I like it." Another said, “This is so sweet." One user also added, “This post just made me more hungry (sic)."

Many even shared their experiences as one viewer wrote, “Wow to you, my hubby is also south Indian, I still don’t know dosa making, he eats my country food. (sic)" Another user commented, “I was also not this perfect when my mother taught me cooking, your dutch woman is really great, may be that is the level of her dedication and love towards Indian food."

Advertisement

The video has garnered more than 7.5 million views and has above 2 lakh likes.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here