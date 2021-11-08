Indians Fight World Cup Woes With Memes, Pakistanis Gatecrash the Farewell Party

Mighty India’s mighty defeats in the opening encounters against Pakistan and New Zealand respectively in the ICC T20 World Cup meant Virat Kohli & Co. had to rely on the result of their opponents. After all the permutations and combinations were executed perfectly in the following contests against Afghanistan and Scotland, Team India had all their hopes pinned on Afghanistan humbling New Zealand on Sunday, a match that was their final chance to sneak into the semi-finals. That did not happen. New Zealand’s easy and breezy win over Afghanistan not only sent the latter packing but also shut doors for Team India.

Afghanistan’s loss hurt desi fans dearly and seeing their more-than-capable side crashing out of the marquee tournament early on meant the Indian fans faced Sunday blues ahead of Monday blues.

How does one cope?

Fans from India and Pakistan united to toss light-hearted jibes at the Men in Blue as humour eclipsed the World Cup woes in the country, on the bluebird app.

Cricket is the winner, right?

There is plenty of action left for cricket lovers around the globe. New Zealand will face England on Wednesday, November 10. And an unbeaten Pakistan will look to continue its winning ways against Australia on Thursday.

