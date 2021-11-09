Gut Bacteria in Indians Differ from Western Populations Due to Carbohydrate-rich Diet

In a study on gut bacteria conducted by researchers from Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Bhopal, it was found that the Indian gut microbiome has the highest abundance of the Prevotella genus of bacteria, in particular, a species called Prevotella copri. On the other hand, the gut microbiomes of people from Western countries like the USA are dominated by Bacteroides. These variations arise from the differences in the diet patterns in these two regions – the Indian diet being richer in carbohydrates and fibre than Western. Prevotella also dominates the guts of other populations such as the Italians, Madagascarians, Peruvians and Tanzanians who consume a carbohydrate and fibre-rich diet. To understand the functional roles of the Prevotella type bacteria, the researchers performed genomic analyses and found that the bacteria contained specific locations (loci) in their genomes that are responsible for metabolising complex plant carbohydrates and fibres. It is thus logical that this type of bacteria predominates the gut microbiome of healthy Indian and non-western population that consume a diet rich in plant carbohydrates and fibres.

The IISER team studied the bacterial profile of 200 gut samples taken from people from several Indian locations - Madhya Pradesh, Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, Bihar and Kerala. Another interesting observation by the team was that other Prevotella species such as P. intermedia and P. nigrescens were found in the guts of the Western population. These bacteria are usually found in the mouth, which points to a mouth-gut axis. These bacterial species are inflammatory and have high virulence and antibiotic resistance genes. These species make the Western population more susceptible to gut inflammatory diseases. This study was published in Nature portfolio journal ‘Biofilms and Microbiomes’.

Dr Vineet K Sharma, Associate Professor at Department of Biological Sciences in IISER Bhopal, said: “Our insights would help in the development of new probiotics and prebiotics for different health-related conditions associated with the gut which is much needed for non-western populations."

The human gut contains 300-500 types of bacteria that are necessary for our survival. These bacteria help in digestion, protect us from infections and even produce essential vitamins and neurochemicals. In 2011, German scientists classified human beings into three ‘enterotypes’, depending on the kind of bacteria that dominates the gut – Prevotella, Bacteroides or Ruminococcus.

