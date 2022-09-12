Indians Rejoice With Memes as Pakistan Bow Down to Exceptional Sri Lanka in Asia Cup Final

Pakistan cricket fans had plenty of memes up their sleeves to bid farewell to arch-rivals India crashing out of the Asia Cup early on. Memers from India returned the favour with equal enthusiasm after Babar Azam’s men were humbled by a dominant Sri Lanka on Sunday night in Dubai where Pakistan lost by 23 runs while chasing Lanka’s 171. Once struggling at 58/5, Sri Lankan Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s crucial 71-run* knock instilled life in their camp and how.

Pakistan batters failed to match up the intensity of the match and were bundled out for 147 in the tricky 171-run chase.

Mohammad Rizwan was the leading run-getter for Pakistan as he scored 55 runs but he took many balls (49) which put pressure on the others.

It was “revenge" time for cricket fans in India who responded to Pakistan’s loss in Asia Cup final with memes and mockery.

Pramod Madushan was the pick of the bowlers for Lanka as he claimed four wickets. Wanindu Hasaranga also spun his web in the 17th over to take crucial wickets of Rizwan, Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah in the span of five balls.

